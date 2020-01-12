JUDY E. RIECKMAN
March 27, 1952 ˜ December 22, 2019
Judy E. Rieckman of Vancouver, WA, passed away Dec. 22, 2019. She was born March 27, 1952 to Milo ”Mike” and Esther McGrady in Portland, OR, where she graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1970.
Judy worked for J.J. Newberry’s Downtown and was the secretary at her church, Bethel Baptist. She was also a member of Vancouver Church of God.
Judy enjoyed quilting, cross stitch, crafts of all kinds and loved to exercise and work out.
Judy is survived by her husband of 46 years, Jim; daughter, Jennifer (Matthew) Entwistle; son, Jonathan (Gail) Rieckman; and four grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by both parents in 2007.
A memorial service will be held on Sat., Jan. 18, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Proebstel Evangelical Free Church, 18702 NE Fourth Plain Blvd., Vancouver, WA.
Published in The Columbian on Jan. 12, 2020