JUDY ANN DUNN
August 19, 1945 ˜ September 16, 2020
Judy Ann Nalley was born in Hemet, CA, to Dee and Della Nalley, the fourth daughter and last child of their family. The family soon moved to Prineville, OR, where she spent her childhood attending schools in Prineville, graduating from Crook County High School in 1963.
In her early years, Judy was an avid swimmer and swim teacher. She had the grace and stamina that could have taken her onto competitive levels.
After high school, she became a nurse’s aide, working at the Vancouver Veteran’s Hospital in the mid-1960’s. She always felt she missed her calling by not pursuing a career in healthcare. But, her desire to have a family was greater than that calling.
She raised her children in Ridgefield, WA, then moved to Vancouver, WA soon after.
During those years, she found she loved learning to play the piano. A piano was always in her home until her passing, where Judy would tinker out Silent Night and some of her favorite hymnals.
As a mom, she was known as the “ice cream cone, cupcake lady,” surprising her kids’ classrooms with the treat to celebrate their birthdays. Judy was also a room mom, on the local womens soccer team, a softball coach and a Brownie leader during her kids schooling years.
Judy retired from SEH America. During retirement you would find her at game tables in the community room at her apartment. She did not meet a game she didn’t like. Judy did, however, let you know if you were too methodical and thoughtful when it was your turn to play. You were slowing her down from her next move and next game!
In the end, health issues caught up with her; her body was tired. It was a blessing that Judy was surrounded by the love and touch of her family and friends until the end.
Judy was a wonderful daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, aunty and friend to many. She never left a room of loved ones without saying “Shoo-Poo,” her cute way of saying “I Love You.” Judy will be sorely missed.
Judy is survived by her daughter, Tonya Olson (Mark); son, Jason Dunn; sisters, Norma Jacobs (Vince) and Alphadee Tucker; grandchildren, Cameron Clark, Alexandra Olson and Stephen Olson; and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews; and of course, her friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, Dee Nalley; mother, Della Nalley; and sister, Christine Halsey.
A special thank you to the Kaiser Hospice Team for all the help and support they gave the family while she was able to be at home during her passing.
A celebration of Judy’s life will be held at a later date when it is safe for those who loved her to gather and remember her.
Please share a memory @ www.columbian.com/obits