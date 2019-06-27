Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Judith Helene "Judy" Roos. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



JUDITH ”JUDY” HELENE ROOS

November 1, 1940 ˜ June 22, 2019



Judith ”Judy” Helene Roos passed away at 78 years old peacefully and with no more pain on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at her home in Brush Prairie, Washington. She was born in Chicago, Illinois on November 1, 1940.

Judy moved to Washington where she met and married her husband of 45 years, Roger Roos. They had three children together: Cynthia (Roos) Nall, Dave Roos and Jodie Roos. She also had two children from a previous marriage: Robert Basel and Renee Gress. One brother, Terry Tintera; one sister, Elaine (Tintera) Nickel; eleven grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

Judy had a natural maternal soul and was instantly loved by everyone she met. More importantly, everyone she touched always walked away feeling uplifted and stronger. Her love will live on through all of you.

Though she suffered in pain for many years and battled more health issues than any average person wouldn’t survive, she never complained. She fought like a warrior till the end - always putting everyone before herself.

Judy loved company, socializing, time with family and friends, going to coffee, playing bunco, gardening, going to the beach and following God. Her family and friends will continue her legacy by living and teaching what they learned from her - unconditional love for all, laughter, strength, compassion, determination, kindness and faith.

Judy was preceded in death by both parents, Albert and Lillian (Dvorak) Tintera; sister, Elaine (Tintera) Nickel; and son, Robert Basel.

Graveside services will be held on Friday, June 28, 2019 at Elim Cemetery in Brush Prairie, WA at 11:00 a.m. Per Judy’s wishes, a Celebration of Life will be at Noon on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at her home in Brush Prairie.

Please sign her guest book @

