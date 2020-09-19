1/1
Judith Ann "Judy" Ploium
1940 - 2020
JUDITH ANN “JUDY” PLOIUM
November 23, 1940 ˜ September 13, 2020

Judith Ann “Judy” Ploium passed away Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 in Butte, MT. She was born in Butte on Saturday, Nov. 23, 1940 to Ralph and Estelle Richards.
She was raised and educated in Butte and her first job was a telephone operator. Judy moved to other states and finally settled down in Vancouver, WA where she was a volunteer firefighter and was referred to as “99 lbs of dynamite” for her stature. She went on to become a beautician and owned two beauty shops. Judy also managed Swannie’s Bar and Comedy Club in Seattle. She belonged to F.O.E. #2158 Eagles Lodge in Washington.
She decided to move back to Butte and worked part-time at the Hampton Inn and was a proud breast cancer survivor. Judy enjoyed painting, cooking, crocheting, playing games and Yahtzee with her sisters, Lois and LaVerne.
Judy had a positive attitude about life. She had a big heart and was very soft spoken. She loved to socialize with everyone that knew and loved her.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Ralph Richards and Estelle Guthrie; and sister, Lois Williams.
Judy is survived by her son, Ralph Ploium and daughter, Kelly (Ploium) Lawrence, both of Washington; three grandchildren, Ian, Amber and Shane, as well as three great-grandchildren. Also surviving are her sister, LaVerne; brother, Jerry (Terri) Guthrie of Deer Lodge; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Cremation has taken place. Memorial services will be conducted at a later date. Express condolences at www.wayrynen-richards.com or share a memory @ www.columbian.com/obits.


Published in The Columbian on Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wayrynen-Richards Funeral Home
1800 Florence Ave
Butte, MT 59701
(406) 723-3221
