Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Judith Ann "Judy" Gustafson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



JUDITH ANN GUSTAFSON

June 18, 1938 ˜ March 17, 2020



Judith “Judy” Ann Gustafson of Vancouver, WA, passed away on March 17, 2020. She was a loving daughter, wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Judy was born in Wadena, MN on June 18, 1938 to Carl and Helen Holderbach.

After graduating high school, Judy moved to the “big city”, Chicago, IL. It was there, while working in the airline industry, that she met her future husband, Ronald Gustafson. After they married, they moved to the Pacific Northwest to raise their family. Judy was a loving mother to her 4 children, Gregg, Colleen, Susan and Marci. During the summers, Judy would travel by train, children in tow, to spend weeks at the lake home her parents purchased after she left home. She made many memories on that lake with her children, and it is there they learned to fish, water-ski, and play endlessly in the lake with their cousins. She was able to spend time with her parents, and siblings as well.

Judy was very strong in her faith, was very active in her church and church activities. She loved to garden and neighbors would often comment on how beautiful her garden was. Judy loved beautiful things, and had a knack for making her home very comfortable and inviting. Judy loved the beauty of nature, and was particularly fond of feeding “her” birds, especially the hummingbirds. She loved to read, and work crossword puzzles with her special friend, Paul.

Judy loved to travel and was able to travel to the Holy Land, which was, to her a dream come true. Judy traveled to France several times to visit a dear friend and would bring back the most beautiful soaps and lavender sachets for her daughters. When her sister-in-law, Judy asked her to go on a Rhine River cruise, she jumped at the chance, and they had a wonderful trip.

Judy is survived by her ex-husband, Ronald Gustafson; daughters, Colleen (Tony), Susan and Marci; and sisters, Patricia, Jeanne, Barbara and Cindy. Judy was blessed with 6 grandchildren, Kyle, Lindsey, Katelyn, Austin, Natalie and Tyler. Adding to her blessings were her 3 great-grandchildren, Levi, Jaden and Luka.

Her parents, Carl and Helen Holderbach, brother, Michael, and son, Gregg, preceded her in death.

We are absolutely heartbroken by the sudden loss of our dear mother, sister, grandmother, and great-grandmother, but are comforted by the fact that our mom is now with her loving Savior, Jesus Christ. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.

Please sign her guest book @

Judith “Judy” Ann Gustafson of Vancouver, WA, passed away on March 17, 2020. She was a loving daughter, wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Judy was born in Wadena, MN on June 18, 1938 to Carl and Helen Holderbach.After graduating high school, Judy moved to the “big city”, Chicago, IL. It was there, while working in the airline industry, that she met her future husband, Ronald Gustafson. After they married, they moved to the Pacific Northwest to raise their family. Judy was a loving mother to her 4 children, Gregg, Colleen, Susan and Marci. During the summers, Judy would travel by train, children in tow, to spend weeks at the lake home her parents purchased after she left home. She made many memories on that lake with her children, and it is there they learned to fish, water-ski, and play endlessly in the lake with their cousins. She was able to spend time with her parents, and siblings as well.Judy was very strong in her faith, was very active in her church and church activities. She loved to garden and neighbors would often comment on how beautiful her garden was. Judy loved beautiful things, and had a knack for making her home very comfortable and inviting. Judy loved the beauty of nature, and was particularly fond of feeding “her” birds, especially the hummingbirds. She loved to read, and work crossword puzzles with her special friend, Paul.Judy loved to travel and was able to travel to the Holy Land, which was, to her a dream come true. Judy traveled to France several times to visit a dear friend and would bring back the most beautiful soaps and lavender sachets for her daughters. When her sister-in-law, Judy asked her to go on a Rhine River cruise, she jumped at the chance, and they had a wonderful trip.Judy is survived by her ex-husband, Ronald Gustafson; daughters, Colleen (Tony), Susan and Marci; and sisters, Patricia, Jeanne, Barbara and Cindy. Judy was blessed with 6 grandchildren, Kyle, Lindsey, Katelyn, Austin, Natalie and Tyler. Adding to her blessings were her 3 great-grandchildren, Levi, Jaden and Luka.Her parents, Carl and Helen Holderbach, brother, Michael, and son, Gregg, preceded her in death.We are absolutely heartbroken by the sudden loss of our dear mother, sister, grandmother, and great-grandmother, but are comforted by the fact that our mom is now with her loving Savior, Jesus Christ. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.Please sign her guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits Published in The Columbian on Apr. 19, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Columbian Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close