Juanita Joyce McDonnell
JUANITA JOYCE McDONNELL
March 27, 1932 ˜ November 15, 2020

On Nov. 15, 2020, Juanita Joyce McDonnell went home to be with her Lord Jesus. She was born in Vancouver, WA, and grew up in the Rosemere neighborhood.
Her lifelong love of reading began in a tree outside her bedroom at her grandparents’ beautiful farmhouse in Minnehaha. She graduated in 1950 from Vancouver High School and maintained many of those friendships throughout her life.
Mom met dad in a strawberry field as a young teen. They began 69 years of marriage July 1, 1950. She was a loving and involved mother of three children. Later, her passion was working with Youth Outreach in Vancouver.
Her favorite places to vacation were the Oregon coast and Hawaii. She was a member of Columbia Presbyterian Church and especially enjoyed small group Bible study with friends.
Survivors include children, David McDonnell (Benine), Yakima, WA, Steven McDonnell (Cheri), Hillsboro, OR, Lisa Stanczak (Roman), Vancouver; grandchildren, Jennifer Neher (Max), Rougemont, NC, Joshua McDonnell, Kenai, AK, Kyle McDonnell and Cassandra McDonnell; great-grandchildren, Brooklyn Marcille, Brier McDonnell, Skylar Smith, all of Hillsboro.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bernard McDonnell; parents, Dee Gamon and Ella Gamon; and grandson, Jeffrey McDonnell.
There will be no service. Evergreen Memorial Gardens was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Columbian on Dec. 6, 2020.
