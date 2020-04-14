JUAN REYES AFLAGUE
October 14, 1924 ˜ April 5, 2020
Juan Reyes Aflague of Vancouver, WA for 21 years, and from San Diego, CA for over 50 years, passed away peacefully at his home at the age of 95.
Juan was born in Agana, Guam on October 14, 1924. As a teenager, he survived Imperial Japanese Military forces occupying Guam during WWII. Soon thereafter, he traveled to the US and joined the US Army from 1948-1952 and was a solider in the Korean War. His profession as a mechanical engineer led him to work for the Civil Service and General Dynamics for his whole career until retirement.
Juan was a wonderful father and husband. He enjoyed playing and watching golf, playing billiards (pool), reading, and journaling. He was blessed to travel with Virginia during his retirement and be surrounded by his immediate and extended family. He was loved by those around him and was always providing a helping hand to those in need.
On Palm Sunday, April 5th, 2020, Juan joined God in heaven and reunited with his parents, Ana Guevara Reyes Aflague and Miguel Santos Aflague; and his siblings, Rigoberto Reyes Aflague, Simeon Reyes Aflague, Rosario Aflague Cruz, Felipe Reyes Aflague; and step-brothers, Godfred Castro and Joseph Gogue; and his son-in-law, Mario Villarreal.
Juan is survived by his wife of 21 years, Virginia Hines Aflague; his former wife of 29 years, Teresita H. Aflague and their daughters, Ruby Ann Aflague-Villarreal, Teresa Aflague-Ortiz; son-in-law, Vince Ortiz; his grandchildren, twin boy’s Diego Aflague-Ortiz and Harley Aflague-Ortiz; his step-children, Victoria Navarro Oana and Rossiter Oana, Sr., John Navarro and Julia Castro Navarro, Nathaniel Hines Jr. (deceased) survived by Natalie Hines, Richard Lee Hines and Paula Liwanag Hines; as well as many step-grandchildren and great-step-grandchildren.
When Juan’s oldest brother passed away at a young age, he was the father figure to his brothers’ children. Nieces, Helen Aflague Pangelinan, Sister Joelle Aflague, and Lydia Aflague Kakia, all in Vancouver, WA, grieve for Juan as their own father and who cared for him as such.
Juan is loved and will be missed very much. Rosary and Continued Prayers for his family is ongoing.
Services for Juan will be by Virtual Feed through Evergreen Memorial Gardens, Vancouver, WA on Wednesday, April 15th starting at 12noon with a one-hour viewing, followed by a burial at 1pm. For a link to the services, please email [email protected] The link will be available for 90 days after services.
Published in The Columbian on Apr. 14, 2020