JOYCE V. McNICHOLS
February 5, 1929 ˜ November 28, 2019
Joyce V. McNichols passed away on Thanksgiving day, Nov. 28, 2019, in Portland, OR. She was born Feb. 5, 1929, in Fargo, ND, to Willie and Alice Olson.
She was a graduate of Jefferson High School in Portland. Joyce worked in customer service and owned a swimming pool maintenance company.
She was a member of Green Meadows Athletic Club for many years. Joyce enjoyed traveling, reading, swimming, cross country skiing and working on the New York Times crossword puzzles.
Joyce was very witty and was great with one-liners. She was also a great cook and hostess.
She is survived by daughters, Christine Berreth, Cassandra Brady, and Cynthia Khawaja (Samir); sister, Sandra Noonan (Jim); brother, Bill Davidson; nieces, Karen and Sara Noonan; six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Joyce was preceded in death by her husband, Bernard McNichols; son, D. Eric Hall; and grandson, Michael Berreth.
Private internment will be at Evergreen Memorial Gardens. Donations may be made to the .
Published in The Columbian on Dec. 8, 2019