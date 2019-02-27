JOYCE IONE REPP
September 27, 1946 ˜ February 22, 2019
Joyce was born in Bismark, North Dakota to Tina Loftus-Pollestad and Curtis Pollestad. She passed away in Vancouver, WA.
Joyce had an amazing love of all people and animals. She was a member of Majesty Baptist Church. She loved to dance, read, and spend time with her family and her dogs.
She is survived by her husband, Larry Repp; children Curtis K Kerr, Brent A. Kerr, Larry A. Repp, Deanna Sonies and Theresa Repp; grandchildren Marie Sonies, Nicholas G. Kerr, Bram Repp, Brittany M. Kerr, Christian Stuart, Natalie G. Kerr and Madison I. Kerr; and her two beloved dogs, Bella and Muffy.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her adopted parents Helmer and Grace Hansen and her first husband Larry Kenneth Kerr.
A funeral will be held Sat., March 2, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. at Evergreen Memorial Gardens with reception following.
