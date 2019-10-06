JOYCE EVELYN HOVIS
July 1, 1932 ˜ October 1, 2019
Joyce Evelyn Hovis was born to Embert and Frances (Sherwood) Ameele in Portland, OR July 1st, 1932 and had an older brother, Jack. She graduated from Franklin High School in 1950, where she met the love of her life, Ralph Hovis. They married in 1952. In 1955, their first son Gary was born, followed by Greg in 1957.
Joyce was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph; son, Gary; and brother, Jack.
She is survived by her son, Greg and his wife, Sherri; daughter-in-law, Linda; granddaughters, Katie and Tiffany; great-grandsons, Aiden, Rylan, Jasper, and Owen; and by a host of extended family and friends. Joyce had a generous touch that will be missed by all.
A funeral service will take place on Tuesday, October 8 at 2:00 p.m. at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 11801 SE Mt. Scott Blvd. in Portland.
Please visit her website at www.lincolnmemorialpk.com and www.columbian.com/obits to sign her guest books.
Published in The Columbian on Oct. 6, 2019