Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joyce Arlene Carlson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



JOYCE ARLENE (RISLEY) CARLSON

August 12, 1934 ˜ June 14, 2019



Joyce Arlene (Risley) Carlson of Woodland, WA, passed away at the age of 84 on Friday, June 14th, 2019 in her home of 52 years surrounded by her family. She was born August 12th, 1934 in Woodland to Arthur and Daisy Risley. Joyce was the third oldest sibling out of seven. She grew up in Woodland while helping to care for her younger siblings. Joyce graduated from Woodland High School in 1953.

She met Norman Carlson, a returning WWII vet soon after high school. They married in November of 1955. Norm and Joyce set off to start a new life together in Longview, WA,but soon after bought a house in Lexington where they had their son Scott. In 1967, Joyce packed up her family and moved back to Woodland to take over Norm’s parents family farm.

Joyce went to Bernard’s Beauty School to became a beautician. She was an extremely skilled hair dresser for some time before she opened her own shop, Hairloom Hair Salon in the Woodland Care Center. This was her labor of love, she ran this beauty salon until retiring in 1994.

Joyce stayed active in her retirement doing things that made her happy. She was the president of the Lilac Gardens as well as the Vice President and a board member of the Woodland Historical Society. Joyce had many talents including gardening, quilting, painting, cooking and crocheting to name a few.

Joyce and Norm would often host family get togethers at their farm or log cabin in the back. Their back door was always open to anyone needing a friendly conversation or a hot meal. It was rare you left after visiting with Joyce with an empty stomach. Friends and family would come over yearly to help make apple cider anb pick blueberries. Joyce had the ability to make anyone feel genuinely loved and welcomed immediately.

Joyce is survived by husband of 63 years, Norman; son, Scott; grandson, Cody; brothers, George Risley and Sam (Duana) Risley; sisters, Sharon (Bill) Cook and Faye Paul; as well as numerous cousins, nephews and nieces.

She was preceded in death by parents, Arthur and Daisy; brother Art; sister, June Paris; sister-in-law, Judy Risley; and brother-in-law, Ron Paris.

The memorial service will be Saturday, June 22nd at one in the afternoon at Highland Lutheran Church.

We think Joyce would appreciate donations to The Woodland Historical Museum Society, P.O. Box 225, Woodland, WA 98674.

Special thanks to the lovely ladies at Visiting Angels, Kaiser Hospice and all the friends and family that helped!

Please sign her guest book @



Joyce Arlene (Risley) Carlson of Woodland, WA, passed away at the age of 84 on Friday, June 14th, 2019 in her home of 52 years surrounded by her family. She was born August 12th, 1934 in Woodland to Arthur and Daisy Risley. Joyce was the third oldest sibling out of seven. She grew up in Woodland while helping to care for her younger siblings. Joyce graduated from Woodland High School in 1953.She met Norman Carlson, a returning WWII vet soon after high school. They married in November of 1955. Norm and Joyce set off to start a new life together in Longview, WA,but soon after bought a house in Lexington where they had their son Scott. In 1967, Joyce packed up her family and moved back to Woodland to take over Norm’s parents family farm.Joyce went to Bernard’s Beauty School to became a beautician. She was an extremely skilled hair dresser for some time before she opened her own shop, Hairloom Hair Salon in the Woodland Care Center. This was her labor of love, she ran this beauty salon until retiring in 1994.Joyce stayed active in her retirement doing things that made her happy. She was the president of the Lilac Gardens as well as the Vice President and a board member of the Woodland Historical Society. Joyce had many talents including gardening, quilting, painting, cooking and crocheting to name a few.Joyce and Norm would often host family get togethers at their farm or log cabin in the back. Their back door was always open to anyone needing a friendly conversation or a hot meal. It was rare you left after visiting with Joyce with an empty stomach. Friends and family would come over yearly to help make apple cider anb pick blueberries. Joyce had the ability to make anyone feel genuinely loved and welcomed immediately.Joyce is survived by husband of 63 years, Norman; son, Scott; grandson, Cody; brothers, George Risley and Sam (Duana) Risley; sisters, Sharon (Bill) Cook and Faye Paul; as well as numerous cousins, nephews and nieces.She was preceded in death by parents, Arthur and Daisy; brother Art; sister, June Paris; sister-in-law, Judy Risley; and brother-in-law, Ron Paris.The memorial service will be Saturday, June 22nd at one in the afternoon at Highland Lutheran Church.We think Joyce would appreciate donations to The Woodland Historical Museum Society, P.O. Box 225, Woodland, WA 98674.Special thanks to the lovely ladies at Visiting Angels, Kaiser Hospice and all the friends and family that helped!Please sign her guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits Published in The Columbian on June 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Columbian Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close