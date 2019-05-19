Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joyce A. "JoJo" Vasbinder. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



JOYCE ”JOJO” A. VASBINDER

April 6, 1932 ˜ May 8, 2019



Joyce ”JoJo” A. Vasbinder, 87, of Vancouver, Washington, passed away on May 8, 2019. She was born on April 6, 1932 in Peoria, IL to Charles and Mary Wirth. The family moved to Portland, Oregon, where she graduated from Grant High School.

JoJo married Richard ”Buzz” Vasbinder on June 22, 1958. They raised 3 boys with her as the homemaker. As the family grew, she cared for her grandkids, nieces, nephews, and extended family children.

JoJo also loved her snacks while playing games like You-no (Uno) or Double Solitaire, doing puzzles, watching her grandkids’ events, country music (like Johnny Cash and Charlie Pride), or just watching TV game shows.

Joyce is survived by her sisters, Beverly Archer, Delores “Charlene” Lasher and Marilyn Wells; sons, Bryan Vasbinder (Jackie), Craig Vasbinder (Sandra) and Dennis Vasbinder (Brenda); her grandchildren, Ryan Vasbinder, Michael Vasbinder, Kelli Vasbinder, Michelle Vasbinder, Karissa Vasbinder and Kordell Vasbinder; and many others who knew her as Grandma JoJo.

She was preceded in death by her husband; both parents; brother, Chuck Wirth; sister, Shirley Westover; and grandson, Derek Vasbinder.

The family will be hosting a Celebration of Life Open House from 11a.m. to 4p.m., Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Dennis and Brenda’s house.

Remembrances may be made in the form desired by friends. For those choosing memorial contributions, the family has designated the Dementia Society of America.

Please sign her guest book @

Joyce ”JoJo” A. Vasbinder, 87, of Vancouver, Washington, passed away on May 8, 2019. She was born on April 6, 1932 in Peoria, IL to Charles and Mary Wirth. The family moved to Portland, Oregon, where she graduated from Grant High School.JoJo married Richard ”Buzz” Vasbinder on June 22, 1958. They raised 3 boys with her as the homemaker. As the family grew, she cared for her grandkids, nieces, nephews, and extended family children.JoJo also loved her snacks while playing games like You-no (Uno) or Double Solitaire, doing puzzles, watching her grandkids’ events, country music (like Johnny Cash and Charlie Pride), or just watching TV game shows.Joyce is survived by her sisters, Beverly Archer, Delores “Charlene” Lasher and Marilyn Wells; sons, Bryan Vasbinder (Jackie), Craig Vasbinder (Sandra) and Dennis Vasbinder (Brenda); her grandchildren, Ryan Vasbinder, Michael Vasbinder, Kelli Vasbinder, Michelle Vasbinder, Karissa Vasbinder and Kordell Vasbinder; and many others who knew her as Grandma JoJo.She was preceded in death by her husband; both parents; brother, Chuck Wirth; sister, Shirley Westover; and grandson, Derek Vasbinder.The family will be hosting a Celebration of Life Open House from 11a.m. to 4p.m., Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Dennis and Brenda’s house.Remembrances may be made in the form desired by friends. For those choosing memorial contributions, the family has designated the Dementia Society of America.Please sign her guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits Published in The Columbian on May 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Columbian Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close