JOSHUA ALAN HUMPHREY

October 24, 1999 ˜ May 30, 2019



Joshua Alan Humphrey came into this world October 24th, 1999. A lifelong resident of Vancouver, WA, he passed away unexpectedly May 30th, 2019.

Joshua attended Heritage High School. He played alto saxophone in the high school all four years he was there. He graduated in 2018. He also attended Clark College through the Running Start Program and was working towards his degree.

Joshua loved his family. He was always there to help make things easier for anyone when he could. He was fiercely loyal to his friends and treated them like family.

Joshua enjoyed traveling. He loved becoming familiar with different cultures. He had been to Mexico three times with his grandparents, Wayne and Kristy. He had also been to Hawaii, San Francisco, Las Vegas, and the Grand Canyon.

Joshua loved comedy and had a great sense of humor. He was an amazingly funny person with a smile and laugh that could light up a room. He loved stand up and had seen both Bill Burr and the Trailer Park Boys live.

Joshua also loved music. He saw his first concert with his mom when he was nine. His love for EDM music brought him to several live shows including Alan Walker and Paradiso. He always said that Paradiso was the best time he ever had.

Joshua is survived by his parents, Daniel and Jamie Pizarro; by his siblings, Nathan, Brittany, Jonas, and JJ; his aunt and uncle, Lauren Rubbelke and Michael Pruett; by his grandparents, Alan and Dorothy Rubbelke, Rosina Cap, Pamela Jones, Kristy Humphrey and Wayne Glandon; and his great-grandmother, Helga Lovell.

Joshua will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

His life will be celebrated at Evergreen Memorial Gardens on Saturday, June 29th, at 3:00 p.m.

