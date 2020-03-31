Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



JOSEPH REED HENNESSY

April 16, 1993 ˜ March 22, 2020



Joseph Reed Hennessy of Vancouver, WA, died unexpectedly on March 22, 2020 at the age of 26. He was born on April 16, 1993 in Portland, OR to Crystal and Douglas Hennessy.

Joseph grew up surrounded and loved by family and friends. He had an infectious smile and laugh that he loved sharing with anyone around him.

Joseph attended Hudson Bay High School, and worked at Van Mall Retirement.

He enjoyed cooking and baking with his family. He loved to blow glass in Lincoln City and with Andrew at Valley Glass in Vancouver, WA. Joseph loved spending every summer camping with his family and friends at the River Romp in La Center, riding his quad and enjoying life.

Joseph’s dog Daisy, who he raised from a puppy, is so sad, she brings his mother much comfort.

Joseph is survived by his mother, Crystal; grandmother, Ernestine; cousin, Rebecca Myrie-Milhoan, whom he called his sister; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father, Douglas Hennessy; and his grandfather, Carroll Hershey.

Joseph will be missed dearly.

A Memorial will be planned at a later date. Joseph will be buried with his father in Jefferson, OR.

