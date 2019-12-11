JOSEPH PHILLIP FRENCH
July 9, 1929 ˜ December 9, 2019
Joseph Phillip French, age 90, passed away from natural causes on Dec. 9, 2019, in Vancouver, WA.
He was born July 9, 1929, in Pendleton, OR, and grew up in Heppner, OR. He attended the University of Oregon where he earned his Bachelor’s degree in 1951. He then attended law school at Willamette University and was admitted to the Oregon State Bar in 1954.
Upon completion of law school, he entered military service with the U.S. Army and served one year in Seoul, South Korea. He then returned to Pendleton and formed the law firm of Currin & French where he practiced law from 1955 until 1971. He then moved to Salem, OR, where he set up his own law practice and also devoted significant time to real estate development. He developed and owned several motels throughout the Pacific Northwest.
He was a passionate Oregon Duck football fan and season ticket holder for over 45 years. He told many great stories of his experience as the student team manager of the 1948 Duck football team that participated in the Cotton Bowl.
He is survived by his wife, Lois; sons, Craig French of Rancho Santa Margarita, CA, and Brad French of Vancouver; daughter-in-law, Tania French; and four grandchildren, Holly French, Sally French, Everett French and Pierson French.
Funeral services will be held at the Holy Redeemer Catholic Parish in Vancouver on Tuesday, Dec. 17, at 11 a.m.
Published in The Columbian on Dec. 11, 2019