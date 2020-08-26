JOSEPH MASON DEEM
July 22, 1932 ˜ August 10, 2020
Joseph Mason Deem, 88, died at his home in Hood River, OR with his life and flying partner of 35 years, Judy Newman. He was an attorney in Vancouver, WA for 30 years, then spent the next 30 years with Judy running a glider ride operation in McMinnville, OR. He had over 55,000 glider flights.
Joseph is survived by Judy; ex-wife, Mary and their children, Matthew, Steven, MaryJo, Patricia and Kathrine. He will be missed.
