JOSEPH JOHN MSCICHOWSKI

June 19, 1927 ˜ September 22, 2019



Joseph Mscichowski passed away peacefully at the age of 92. He was born in Vancouver, WA to Boleslaus and Pelagia Mscichowski, Polish immigrants. He attended Providence Academy and joined the Navy during WWII at the age of 16.

Returning to Vancouver, Joe met and married JoAnn Rouse. They were married in 1952 and celebrated 62 years together before JoAnn passed away in 2014.

After leaving the Navy, Joe pursued many occupations include owning (with his brother, Dick) the two Mobil gas stations in Woodland prior to the I-5 construction.

When Joe’s reserve unit was called to active duty, he decided to continue his service in the Air Force. He retired with 24 years of military service during 3 wars. He completed his career with the US Postal Service.

During retirement, Joe and JoAnn enjoyed many years traveling in their various motorhomes. They enjoyed auto racing (Joe owned sprint cars for many years), classic car events (member of Rose City Classics Car Club & Columbia River Falcon Club), and spending time with their family.

Joe is survived by his daughter, Mary Jo Newton; sons, Richard and William; grandchildren, Dani Newton, Will and Josh Mscichowski; daughter-in-law, Jen Mscichowski; and his sister, Donna Schafte-Brandon.

A mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, October 4, 2019 at St. John’s Catholic Church, 8701 NE 119th Street, Vancouver, WA. Interment, with military honors, will be at Vancouver Barracks Post Cemetery. A celebration of life will follow at Mary Jo Newton’s home, 21616 NE 72nd Avenue, Battle Ground, WA. All friends are invited to say their farewells.

