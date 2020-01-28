Guest Book View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 6:00 PM Evergreen Memorial Gardens Send Flowers Obituary



JOSEPH JAMES COLBY

December 2, 1993 ˜ January 23, 2020



Joseph James Colby was born on December 2, 1993 in Portland, OR to Robert Gene Colby and Katrina Marie (Teuscher) Cloud-Coleman. On Thursday, January 23, 2020, Joseph passed away in his sleep at home in Battle Ground, WA. He is survived by fiancée, Alison Jo-An Karll and their fur babies, Chevy and Chance. He is also survived by his parents; brothers, David Cloud, Zackary Frahm, and William Cloud V; Grandfather, James Colby; Grandmother, Rhonda (Patton) Lonergan.

Joseph accomplished so much in his 26 years. He was a state wrestling champion at Heritage High School. He traveled the U.S. doing construction. He had his dream job as a heavy equipment operator at Nutter Corporation. He loved to make snap videos of his work.

Joseph was a very hard working man who had his life plan all worked out: marry high school sweetheart, Alison, have babies, live in the country and spend as much time as possible watching football, discussing world issues, hunting, eating good food, and hanging out.

While Joseph has left his earthly body, his muddy boot print will remain in our hearts and memories. He is loved and will be dearly missed.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at 6pm at Evergreen Memorial Gardens.

Please sign his guest book @



