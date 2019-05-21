JOSE ’JOE’ SANTOS BORJA
July 22, 1953 ˜ May 16, 2019
Jose ’Joe’ Santos Borja was born July 22, 1953 in Saipan, CNMI. Loving husband, father and grandfather, he died May 16, 2019 in Portland, OR.
He is survived by wife, Nancy; children Kina (Rob) Dillon, Kendra, and Jared; and grandchildren Joey, Samantha, and Robyn.
Rosary to be held on Wed, May 22, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in Camas.
Funeral will be held on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Vancouver. Viewing precedes at 10:00 a.m.
Published in The Columbian on May 21, 2019