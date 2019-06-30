JON P. MOLYNEUX
June 14, 1955 ˜ June 21, 2019
Jon P. Molyneux, a lifelong resident of Vancouver, WA, passed away from a heart attack on June 21, 2019, just days after his 64th birthday. He graduated from Evergreen High School in 1974.
Jon was an employee of Clark County for 30 years and enjoyed watching UFC fights.
He was a caring husband, father, brother, uncle, cousin, and friend to many.
Jon is survived by his wife of 35 years, Linda; granddaughter, Autumn; siblings, Jeff (Barb), Elva (Don) and Gordon. In-laws, Frank and Donna Workman; niece, Jodi Ornduff; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his step-son, Kevin Jenkins; his father, Raymond Molyneux; mother, Joyce Chenette; and sister, Sharon Molyneux.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Columbian on June 30, 2019