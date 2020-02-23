JOHN WILSON HANNAM II
November 1, 1947 ˜ January 24, 2020
John W. Hannam II, formerly of Woodland, WA, passed away at Whidby Island of complications of diabetes.
John is survived by his daughter, Jamie Hannam (Aric Capel); granddaughter, Juniper Hannam Capel; sister, Robin (Larry Brown) Hannam; brothers, David (Catherine) Hannam and Kevin (Kelley Canales) Hannam.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John W. Hannam and Donna B. Hannam of Woodland, WA.
Please join us at Summit Grove Lodge, 30810 NE Timmen Rd., Ridgefield, WA 98642 on Sat., Feb. 29th for a remembrance from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m.
Published in The Columbian on Feb. 23, 2020