Obituary Guest Book View Sign



JOHN WARREN DEY

March 8, 1968 ˜ January 31, 2019



John Warren Dey, 50, passed away from a heart attack Jan. 31, 2019. He was born in Baton Rouge, LA to Ross and Margaret Dey. The family moved to Oregon in 1973, where he began his schooling at Chapman Elementary in Portland. He graduated from Lincoln High School, where he played trombone in the school orchestra, and was a goalie on the soccer team.

John later pursued a computer science education at Portland Community College, where he earned an Associate Degree, then continued his studies at Oregon Institute of Technology.

He worked for various technology firms, during his career, including Radisys, Phoenix Technology, Hewlett-Packard, and Intel.

In his younger years, John was a member of the Boys Choir at Portland’s First Presbyterian Church. He also played Little League baseball and soccer. Soccer was his lifelong passion, and he followed the European teams; his favorite was the British Team, Arsenal.

John had a wide range of interests and a special mental capacity that made him a natural fit for computer programming and de-bugging. He also had an intense interest in military history and in military computer gaming.

John owned and lived on a sailboat for three years, but he became a fisherman only in his later years. He loved nature, was creative, valued friendships, and had a wonderful sense of humor. He truly loved life. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

John is survived by his brother, Graham Dey, sister-in-law, Carolyn-Gutman-Dey and nephew, Rowan Dey of Salem, OR; and his mother, Margaret (Marnie) Dey and his step-father, Larry Custer of Vancouver, WA; and by numerous aunts, uncles and cousins in the U.S. and Canada.

A celebration of his life will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, March 9, 2019, at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Vancouver, 4505 E. 18th Street,

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in John’s name to Friends of the Children,44 NE Morris St., Portland, OR 97212, Attn: Jim Lillis.

Please sign his guest book @

John Warren Dey, 50, passed away from a heart attack Jan. 31, 2019. He was born in Baton Rouge, LA to Ross and Margaret Dey. The family moved to Oregon in 1973, where he began his schooling at Chapman Elementary in Portland. He graduated from Lincoln High School, where he played trombone in the school orchestra, and was a goalie on the soccer team.John later pursued a computer science education at Portland Community College, where he earned an Associate Degree, then continued his studies at Oregon Institute of Technology.He worked for various technology firms, during his career, including Radisys, Phoenix Technology, Hewlett-Packard, and Intel.In his younger years, John was a member of the Boys Choir at Portland’s First Presbyterian Church. He also played Little League baseball and soccer. Soccer was his lifelong passion, and he followed the European teams; his favorite was the British Team, Arsenal.John had a wide range of interests and a special mental capacity that made him a natural fit for computer programming and de-bugging. He also had an intense interest in military history and in military computer gaming.John owned and lived on a sailboat for three years, but he became a fisherman only in his later years. He loved nature, was creative, valued friendships, and had a wonderful sense of humor. He truly loved life. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.John is survived by his brother, Graham Dey, sister-in-law, Carolyn-Gutman-Dey and nephew, Rowan Dey of Salem, OR; and his mother, Margaret (Marnie) Dey and his step-father, Larry Custer of Vancouver, WA; and by numerous aunts, uncles and cousins in the U.S. and Canada.A celebration of his life will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, March 9, 2019, at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Vancouver, 4505 E. 18th Street,In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in John’s name to Friends of the Children,44 NE Morris St., Portland, OR 97212, Attn: Jim Lillis.Please sign his guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits Published in The Columbian on Feb. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

J P Finley & Son FH Or

Send Flowers Return to today's Obituaries for The Columbian Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close