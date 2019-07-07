Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John S. Fujii. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



JOHN S. FUJII

November 20, 1935 ˜ June 21, 2019



John S. Fujii passed away at home in Vancouver, WA on June 21, 2019, after a spirited fight with cancer. Born November 20, 1935, in Seattle to Mary and George Fujii, he returned from Japanese internment at Tule Lake (CA) and Crystal City (TX) in 1946.

John finished degrees at the University of Washington and a PhD from SUNY at Syracuse University.

After U.S. Army Reserves service, John completed a 28-year career with Crown Zellerbach Corp. in pulp and paper production.

John married Doris Kubota of Seattle, settled in Vancouver, and raised three sons there.

After retirement, he focused on entrepreneurial ventures including engineered sustainable building materials.

John was honest, fair, optimistic, and loyal to many. He was quick with friendly stories to almost anyone he met. His industrious mind never stopped and imagination never failed him.

John loved the family he raised with Doris, his wife of nearly 60 years. He is also survived by three sons, David (Lisa) Fujii, John (Roberta Brandao) Fujii, Paul Fujii; eight grandchildren, Briana (Joy), Kelia, Ryan, Rafael, Leonardo, Albert, Arthur, Alexei; two sisters, Arline Fujii McCord and Rayko (Shotaro) Fujii Suzuki; two sisters-in-law, Irene Plosky and Kikue Kubota; and numerous beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A family service will be held this fall.

The family suggests remembrances to

Please sign his guest book @

John S. Fujii passed away at home in Vancouver, WA on June 21, 2019, after a spirited fight with cancer. Born November 20, 1935, in Seattle to Mary and George Fujii, he returned from Japanese internment at Tule Lake (CA) and Crystal City (TX) in 1946.John finished degrees at the University of Washington and a PhD from SUNY at Syracuse University.After U.S. Army Reserves service, John completed a 28-year career with Crown Zellerbach Corp. in pulp and paper production.John married Doris Kubota of Seattle, settled in Vancouver, and raised three sons there.After retirement, he focused on entrepreneurial ventures including engineered sustainable building materials.John was honest, fair, optimistic, and loyal to many. He was quick with friendly stories to almost anyone he met. His industrious mind never stopped and imagination never failed him.John loved the family he raised with Doris, his wife of nearly 60 years. He is also survived by three sons, David (Lisa) Fujii, John (Roberta Brandao) Fujii, Paul Fujii; eight grandchildren, Briana (Joy), Kelia, Ryan, Rafael, Leonardo, Albert, Arthur, Alexei; two sisters, Arline Fujii McCord and Rayko (Shotaro) Fujii Suzuki; two sisters-in-law, Irene Plosky and Kikue Kubota; and numerous beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins.A family service will be held this fall.The family suggests remembrances to DoctorsWithoutBorders.org Please sign his guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits Published in The Columbian on July 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Columbian Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close