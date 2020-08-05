JOHN ROBERT ’JOHNNY’ DILLOW
July 30, 2017 ˜ July 29, 2020
John Robert “Johnny” Dillow, age 2, of Vancouver, WA, passed away on July 29, 2020, one day shy of his third birthday. Johnny was born July 30, 2017, the son of Benjamin and Alyssa Dillow.
Johnny was full of joy and life and lived his life to completion. He is now in the arms of Jesus Christ who decided he wanted to snuggle him sooner than we expected. God used and continues to use our little boy to touch many and to be a testament to His goodness and love! We are praising God for the three full years we had with him.
Johnny is survived by his dad, Benjamin Michael Dillow; mom, Alyssa Nicole (Turner) Dillow; brother, Samuel; and sister, Darlene. He is also survived by great-grandparents, John Moers, and Robert and Carol Turner; grandparents, Janeen Dillow, and Greg and April Turner; aunts and uncles, and cousins who all loved him deeply.
A special thank you to the Vancouver Police Department, the Vancouver Fire Department, American Medical Response, and Peace Health Southwest for your speed, diligence and kindness.
We will miss him dearly and give God the glory.
We will be celebrating his life with a graveside service on Wednesday, 10 a.m., at Park Hill Cemetery, 5915 E. Mill Plain Blvd., Vancouver, WA. The service will be held outside to support maximum participation by friends and family who loved Johnny dearly.
All are welcome to attend if you follow social distancing guidelines; bring your own chairs, keep 6 ft distance, bring a mask to wear as needed, and dress in color.
Please share a memory @ www.columbian.com/obits
.