JOHN RAZ
June 8, 1928 ˜ February 14, 2020
John Raz, age 91, passed away at Oregon Veterans Home in The Dalles, OR on Feb. 14, 2020. He was born in Boring, OR to Henry and Nina Raz on June 8, 1928. John was raised in Ridgefield, WA where he graduated from Ridgefield High School in 1946.
He worked on his families Dairy for many years in Ridgefield, WA before serving in the U.S. Navy.
John has spent the last 41 years on his cattle ranch in Lyle, WA where he will missed by numerous friends. His hobbies included hunting and fishing.
Our beloved father is survived by 3 daughters, Debra McElroy, Linda Newman, Jodie Haag and son-in-law, Arnie Haag; 9 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; his brother and sister-in-law, Henry and Muriel Raz; sister, Louise Labsch; 2 nephews, 4 grandnieces and 1 grandnephew.
He was preceded in death by his parents and niece.
A Celebration of Life will be held in Lyle, WA at the Country Cafe, Sunday, March 1st. Please stop by between 3:00 and 5:00 for refreshments and fellowship.
Published in The Columbian on Feb. 26, 2020