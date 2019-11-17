Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John R. Sidman. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 12:30 PM - 2:30 PM Fairway Village Club House 15509 SE Fernwood Drive View Map Send Flowers Obituary



JOHN R. SIDMAN

December 30, 1930 ˜ October 30, 2019

˜ In Celebration Of ˜



John R. Sidman of Portland, Oregon and Vancouver, Washington, passed away on the morning of October 30, 2019.

John practiced law in Portland from 1958-2010.

John’s military career started with enlistment in the Marines followed by the US

John had a great love of nature and the outdoors. These feelings were nurtured by the YMCA where he worked in his teens. Camp Meehan on Spirit Lake, at the base of Mount St. Helens, held a very special place in his heart. In his adult years, he spent time on the YMCA Board promoting the camping experience.

John was born in Los Angeles, CA, to Jane and Frank Sidman and grew up in Portland.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Josephine.

John leaves behind his wife, Elizabeth ”Jean”; his brother, George; his four children by his former wife, Marjorie; Barbara, John, Joy and Susan; his two stepchildren, Margo (Hill) and Lisa (Pronovost); and his 12 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.

The family would like to offer special thanks to PeaceHealth Hospice.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Fairway Village Club House, 15509 SE Fernwood Drive, Tuesday, November 26th from 12:30-2:30.

