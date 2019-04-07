Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Philip Williams. View Sign



JOHN PHILIP WILLIAMS

December 25, 1941 ˜ March 27, 2019



Born December 25, 1941 in Yakima, WA, John Philip Williams was the third of ten children born to Myrtle and James Williams. Following a stroke, Jesus called him home on March 27, 2019, surrounded by his beloved family and friends.

In his 78 years, John did a marathon amount of living. He was a jack of all trades. John drove for UPS through the slim streets of Seattle; he traveled to Dallas, TX for a career at Braniff Airlines; he worked as a missionary on the island of Jamaica; he headed security at Hewlett Packard; he had a successful career in real-estate, and through it all, he loved sincerely.

Although John worked tirelessly throughout his life, he also found time for joy. He loved serving his Lord at Crossroads Community Church, where he spent countless hours over 26+ years; he found happiness in running, completing multiple marathons and other road races around the Pacific Northwest; he found wonder in nature, hiking and backpacking, where he felt connected to all of God’s creatures; and perhaps most of all, he found love in his relationships with family and friends.

John leaves behind his loving wife, Linda; 4 adult children, Don, Larry, Karolyn and Michael; and 13 grandchildren. Although he will be dearly missed, we all carry a piece of him with us when we simply “choose hope.”

A Celebration of Life will be held at Crossroads Community Church in Vancouver, WA, on Sat., April 13, 2019, at 2:00PM. All are welcome to attend.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Open House Ministries.

7708 NE 78th St

Vancouver, WA 98662

