JOHN P. HONRATH
March 28, 1932 ˜ March 9, 2019

John P. Honrath was born on March 28, 1932 in Vancouver, WA and passed away March 9, 2019.
He served in the U.S. Navy for 7 years and retired from Fort Vancouver Plywood Mill for 40+ years.
John is survived by his wife, Leticia ; 4 sons, Victor, Mike, Tim and John Jr.; and 10 grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A celebration of his life will be held on April 27, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at his home.
Published in The Columbian on Apr. 14, 2019
