JOHN NELS REMLEY
March 15, 1928 ˜ December 13, 2019
John Nels Remley, passed away on December 13, 2019, in Largo, FL at the age of 91. He was born March 15, 1928 in the village of Luck, WI. He was preceded in death by his father John Lawrence Remley, his mother Fanny Johnson, brothers Thomas, Kenneth and Robert and son Rodney John.
He is survived by his wife Sheila Laveil Miller Remley of Largo, FL, whom he married on December 27, 1953. Also surviving are his daughter Cynthia Laveil and son-in-law Kenneth Protonentis of Clearwater, FL, and many nieces and nephews. Also left to mourn him are five former exchange students from New Zealand, Brazil, and Chile.
John was a dairy farmer in Wisconsin for fifteen years. After selling his farm, he and his family moved to Vancouver, WA where he lived for over 50 years. He established a successful insurance business and decided to take an early retirement so he and his wife could begin traveling to many international destinations. He also became an avid golfer.
In 2014, he and his wife moved to Largo, FL to live full-time. A memorial service was held on December 21, 2019 in Largo, FL.
Published in The Columbian on Dec. 29, 2019