JOHN M. POTTER

June 28, 1948 ˜ April 17, 2020



John M. Potter, 71, of Vancouver, WA, passed away April 17, 2020 after suffering a heart attack and triple bypass surgery. He was born June 28, 1948 in Vancouver, WA to John and Ethel (Wynecoop) Potter. He was the youngest of three siblings.

On March 31,1984, he married Maradee Holland and enjoyed 36 years of marriage.

John proudly served in the

He graduated from Portland State University with a degree in English.

He retired from Schwabe, Williamson, and Wyatt as a proofreader legal editor.

John was passionate about cooking and loved to share food with others. He also enjoyed taking music lessons for his own enjoyment, He particularly enjoyed his time playing the bassoon which he had played as a youngster. He loved his fur babies, Rudy and Ozzie as they brought him great joy.

John is survived by his loving wife, Maradee Potter; nephew, Martin (Leita); great-nephews; Jon and Sean Fromme; nephew, Arne (Sonja); great-nieces, Jenna and Michelle Fromme; niece, Karla Hobbs (Larry); great-niece, Sarah and family; and nephew, Steven Cox (Debby).

Memorials may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church, 8310 MacArthur Blvd., Vancouver, WA 98664 or Vancouver Symphony Orchestra, P.O.Box 525, Vancouver, WA 98666.

Private internment will be April 27 with a Celebration of Life at a later date.

