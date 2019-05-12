Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John L. Soelling. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



JOHN L. SOELLING

July 4, 1922 ˜ March 23, 2019



John L. Soelling died March 23, 2019, at the age of 96, in Vancouver, WA. Known to most as Dr. Soelling, he practiced medicine for 67 years, primarily in Vancouver.

John attended Columbia University, then New York Medical College, and entered the United States

While serving in Austria, John met and fell in love with Jewel, an Army nurse, whom he married in 1950. They settled in Vancouver, where John would found the gastroenterology department at the Veterans Administration Hospital and later co-found the Hudson Bay Medical Group, his practice until he retired at 87.

Over his long career, John earned the respect and admiration of colleagues and patients for his unwavering commitment to the medical profession and to his patients.

Throughout his life, John worked for equality and consideration for all, serving on the Vancouver School Board, the Clark County Medical Society and as adjunct faculty at the Oregon Medical School. He and Jewel generously gave time, money, and voice to an extensive group of organizations and causes that they both believed in.

After Jewel died in 1995, John spent the balance of his time with his children: Jonelle, Mark, Christopher, and David; his seven grandchildren, Kirsten, John, Gretchen, Erica, Else, Stefanie, and Brendan; his four great-grandchildren, John, Benjamin, Becker, and Stellan; and his companion, Harriet Wilson.

Dr. Soelling, John, Pop, Grandpa ... his departure has left a great chasm, which we hope to fill with love, kindness, and generosity, just as he did. Please join us in remembering and celebrating his life on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at 1:00 PM at the Water Resources Center, 4600 SE Columbia Way, Vancouver.

If you would like to continue John’s legacy of generosity, we encourage you to make a donation to a food bank near you.

Please sign his guest book @



