JOHN JOSEPH GOELZE
January 12, 1937 ˜ April 29, 2019
John J. Goelze peacefully passed away of Cancer in his home on April 29th, 2019, surrounded by his family and loved ones at the age of 82. John was born January 12, 1937 in Staten Island, NY. John served in the U.S. Army, worked for the Coca Cola Company and retired from the IMI Cornelius Company as the NW Regional Manager and resided in Vancouver, WA since 1979.
John is survived by his wife, Maryanne; son, John D. Goelze and spouse, Linda of San Diego, CA; son, Michael P. Goelze and spouse, Donna and daughters, Deborah L. Polen and Robyn A. Hensley, of Vancouver, WA; and son, Christopher J. Goelze of Culver, OR; 12 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
A Memorial Service for John will be celebrated Friday, May 17, 2019 3:00 p.m. at Evergreen Memorial Gardens Cemetery and Funeral Chapel Vancouver, WA. An internment will be held on a later date at John’s final resting place, Willamette National Cemetery Happy Valley, OR
John’s most loved charities were St. Jude’s and Shriners Hospital in Portland, OR. Feel free to donate to either in remembrance of John.
Published in The Columbian on May 12, 2019