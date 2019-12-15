Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Ira Norby. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



JOHN IRA NORBY

March 22, 1943 ˜ December 4, 2019



John Ira Norby succumbed to the effects of Alzheimers disease on Dec. 4, 2019, at the Oakmont Memory Care facility in Brea, CA.

John was born March 22, 1943, to Knute (Fred) and Vera Norby in Vancouver, WA, where he grew up with his only sibling, Nancy (Massie). After graduation from Battle Ground High School he entered the ROTC program and completed his college degree at Oregon State University.

John retired from the Air Force as a Lieutenant Colonel after serving our country for 23 years. John’s tours included Vietnam, Desert Shield and Desert Storm where he earned numerous medals for his work in the telecommunication field. John was a leader in setting up and managing early warning radar systems during and after the armed conflicts.

After he retired from active duty, John went to work for private companies and spent many years in Saudi Arabia working on their early warning radar sites. John retired to his home in Brea and enjoyed traveling to visit friends in Hong Kong and England but especially his sister in Battle Ground and his relatives in Rupert, ID.

John is survived by his spouse, Wing Por Chan; and seven nephews, Curt (Heidi) Massie, Ken (Shelley) Massie, Kyle (Karla) Massie, Jon (Jennie) Massie, David (Robin) Massie, Dan (Sonja) Massie and Kevin Massie; and four nieces, Joyce (Gary) Schmeusser, Janine (Brian) Lamberg, Susan (Sven) Larsson and Karen (Ken) Blomquist.

John will be interred in Willamette National Cemetery.

Please sign his guest book @

