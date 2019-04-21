|
JOHN ”JACK” HOWARD MILLER
September 12, 1929 ˜ March 9, 2019
John ”Jack” Howard Miller passed away at the age of 89 on March 9, 2019 in Newport Beach, California. He was born on September 12, 1929 in Portland, Oregon to James and Gertrude (Uhlman) Miller. Jack graduated from Vancouver High School (’47) and Western Washington University (’51).
He was a life-long Mazama, avid mountaineer, world traveler, insatiable learner, patriotic veteran, and devoted community volunteer. Most importantly, he was a kind and beloved husband, father and grandfather.
Jack is survived by his daughters, Karen and Tara; and his grandsons, Caden and Zane.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 47 years, Marlene (Shearer) Miller.
Published in The Columbian on Apr. 21, 2019