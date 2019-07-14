JOHN HAROLD HEATH
January 24, 1947 ˜ July 4, 2019
John Harold Heath, 72, of Washougal, Washington, passed away on July 4, 2019, surrounded by his family. He was born in Oakland, California on January 24, 1947 to Harold and Alice Heath. He graduated from Marina High School in 1966.
John married his love Linda on March 18, 1972 in Reno, Nevada.
John served in the United States Navy and when he relocated to an area absent a Naval Station, he transitioned into the United States Air Force reserves which he retired from.
He spent most of his career working as a telecommunications manager for Pacific Telecom Inc, Electric Lightwave Inc., and Integra. In his most recent years John enjoyed working locally at Parkrose Hardware.
He was a loyal member of the Masonic and Shrine Lodge in Kalispell, Montana and lovingly operated his hobby farm.
John is survived by his devoted wife, Linda; daughters, Debbie (Ed) and Wendy (Ron); son, John (Krista); sister, Mary (John); brothers, Tom (Hoi) and Chuck (Janie); and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Arrangements entrusted to Vancouver Funeral Chapel, Vancouver, Washington.
Published in The Columbian on July 14, 2019