JOHN ”DOC” G. THORGRIMSEN
January 29, 1932 ˜ August 22, 2019
John ”Doc” G. Thorgrimsen passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Pacifica Senior Living in Vancouver, WA. He was born to the late Gundmund and Esther (Bloomquist) Thorgrimsen on January 29, 1932 in Grand Forks, ND where he graduated from Grand Forks Central High School, class of 1950.
Following graduation, John served with the Air Force in Germany, France and Libya during the Korean War from 1952-1956.
After his service to our country, John attended the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks.
After many years in sales and marketing, he retired from R.R. Donnelley in 1997.
John enjoyed many hobbies, including golf, gardening, cooking, camping, family poker nights and traveling to Mexico. He also enjoyed brewing handcrafted beer with his home-grown hops and watching sports, mainly golf, hockey, football (Green Bay Packers) and basketball (Portland Trailblazers).
John is survived by his spouse of 37 years, Georgine V. Thorgrimsen; four sons, Steven K. Thorgrimsen, Erik A. Thorgrimsen (wife, Amparo), Phillip W. Thorgrimsen (wife, Michelle), and Thomas W. Thorgrimsen (wife, Anndra); one daughter, Karin M. McElheney; two sisters, Lela Knutsen and Dorothea Marshall; 14 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Gundmund and Esther Thorgrimsen; ex-wife, Marie Jane Wagner; and granddaughter, Arvene M. Umathum.
A service of remembrances is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 18, 2019 at the Willamette National Cemetery in Happy Valley, OR.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Clark County Veterans Assistance.
Published in The Columbian on Sept. 29, 2019