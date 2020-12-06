ERIC SWANSON
1961 ˜ 2020
John Eric Swanson “Eric,” 59, of Vancouver, WA, passed away Nov. 29, 2020, after several years battling kidney disease.
Eric grew up in the San Fernando Valley in Southern California. He loved his dog, Sam, enjoyed tennis and was an accomplished pianist. Working in a medical lab while in high school instilled in him a love of science and of wearing scrub tops which continued to be his favorite shirt of choice throughout his life.
Eric spent summers and later Christmas holidays with his cousins, Gene and Jan Geiger and their children, Roscoe and Megan (deceased) at Lake Almanor and in Richvale, CA.
While serving as a teaching assistant at California State University Northridge, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Eric met Julia Maglione. They were set up by their public relations professor, Maureen Rubin, who encouraged Eric to ask Julia to attend the annual journalism awards banquet with him. They married two years later.
Eric worked in marketing and communications as a writer and graphic designer. While living in the San Francisco Bay Area, he worked in healthcare marketing, managing a team of graphic designers and writers. Since moving to Vancouver, more than 15 years ago, Eric provided marketing services to small businesses.
A graduate of the Leadership Clark County class of 2015, Eric enjoyed cooking, especially long-involved recipes that took hours to prepare. Elton John and 70s classic rock were his favorites. He loved to travel and take photographs. Over the years he and Julia enjoyed cruises to Alaska and visited England, New Zealand, Switzerland and several Hawaiian islands.
Eric is survived by his best friend and wife of 25 years, Julia Maglione; father, John; stepmother, Shirley; sister, Anne Marie Stevens and her daughters; cousin, Gene Geiger (Jan and Roscoe) and his lifelong friends and second family, the Creightons. His mother-in-law, Patricia DeLuise, sister-in-law, Laura, and brother-in-law, Robert, will miss “their Viking.” His mother, Ellen preceded him in death.
Eric’s family thanks the outstanding staff at Legacy Salmon Creek Hospital for all their care. Special thanks to the nurses and CNAs at Ray Hickey Hospice House who showed such compassion and kindness.
In lieu of flowers, please do something kind for a family member, friend, neighbor or stranger or donate to the Ray Hickey Hospice House.
