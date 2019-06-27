JOHN E. EUBANKS
1926 ˜ 2019
Beloved husband, father, and a truly honest man, John E. Eubanks, 93, of Vancouver, WA, passed away June 24, 2019. He was born in Monroeville, AL.
John was a Veteran and a retired Merchant Marine.
He was successful in life, love and happiness. John has lived his life like reading a novel. He will be truly missed.
A viewing will be held Thurs., June 27th, Noon-4p.m., with a funeral to follow on Fri., June 28th, 1p.m., at Northwood Park Funeral Home.
Please sign his guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits
Published in The Columbian on June 27, 2019