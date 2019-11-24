JOHN E. DANNENMANN, JR.
June 25, 1930 ˜ November 7, 2019
John E. Dannenmann, Jr., passed away Nov. 7, 2019, surrounded by family.
John attended Benson Polytec High School and after graduation was stationed in Germany while serving in the US Army. He earned a degree in electrical engineering from Oregon State University.
John worked at Pacific Northwest Bell and AT&T. He spent his free time inventing adaptive devices to facilitate easier communication for people with special needs. After 25 years, he retired and started his own company, BEJED Inc.
Throughout his life, John enjoyed roller skating at Oaks Park, dancing, swimming and being surrounded by family.
John’s first wife, and mother of their two children, Jay and Janet, passed away in 1976.
He is survived by his second wife of 42 years, Diana Dannenmann; four children, Jay Dannenmann, Janet Dannenmann, Mark DeVito and Patti Morganson; 10 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Service will be held Nov. 25, 2019, at 2:30 p.m. at Willamette National Cemetery, 1800 SE Mount Scott Blvd., Happy Valley, OR 97086. Celebration of life for family and friends following the service.
Published in The Columbian on Nov. 24, 2019