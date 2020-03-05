JOHN ”JACK” DRYDEN
July 16, 1952 ˜ February 25, 2020
Jack Dryden died at home in Washougal, WA, Feb. 25, 2020. He was born July 16, 1952 in Portland, OR.
Jack graduated from David Douglas High School, Oregon State University, University of Washington and Oregon Health Science University.
He spent his career serving others as a teacher and physician.
Jack is survived by his wife, Marilyn Dryden (Ruttle); parents, siblings, two sons and daughters-in-law and four grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held Sat., March 7 at 2:30 p.m. at Glenwood Community Church, Vancouver, WA.
Published in The Columbian on Mar. 5, 2020