JOHN DAVID SOLLENBERGER
June 23, 1928 ˜ May 29, 2019
John David Sollenberger, age 90, of Vancouver, WA, passed away on May 29, 2019. He was born June 23, 1928 in Norman, OK. John grew up and graduated from Norman High School and the University of Oklahoma.
He served in the U.S. Army.
John worked at Exxon Oil company as a geophysicist.
He enjoyed tennis, racquetball, softball, collected coins and stamps, was an avid reader and loved to travel. He volunteered at hospitals and Meals on Wheels.
John is survived by his wife, Audrey; children: Sharon, Lisa, Laura and Jay; granddaughter, Hannah; grandsons, Joshua and David; and great-grandson, James.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Gwen; brothers, Tal and Lowell; and sisters, Margaret and Martha. He was loved and will be missed by all.
Published in The Columbian on June 2, 2019