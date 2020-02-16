Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John David Jamieson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



JOHN DAVID JAMIESON

May 13, 1941 ˜ February 7, 2020



John David Jamieson, 78, of Vancouver, WA, passed away Feb. 7, 2020, after a courageous and extensive battle with melanoma cancer. He was born in Seattle, WA to C. Ivan and Beth Mae (Owens) Jamieson. John grew up in Bellingham and Mount Vernon, WA areas, graduating from Mount Vernon High School in 1959.

He proceeded to the University of Oregon for a BA degree and later a MPA degree at the

John spent a total of 23 years combined service on active duty and in the reserves as a Field Artillery officer serving overseas in Viet Nam, Korea, and Germany reaching retirement as a Lieutenant Colonel.

As a civilian, he worked in a variety of business management positions in the Puget Sound area and Clark County. John enjoyed reading, listening to classical music, and watching University of Oregon sports games donned with UO baseball cap and sweatshirt.

John married Sharon A. Zeiner in 1973, who survives him. He is the father of Mark A. Jamieson (Sue) of Lake Forest, WA; Catherine E. Nielson (Steve) of Kirkland, WA; Sarah A. Jamieson of Bothell, WA and Michael S. Jamieson (Alicia) of Vancouver, WA; and grandfather to three grandchildren.

At his request, there will be no funeral or memorial service. John will be interned at the Willamette National Cemetery in Portland, OR.

A special thank you to the PeaceHealth Hospice staff and especially the Ray Hickey Hospice House for a peaceful end to his life’s journey.

Please sign his guest book @

John David Jamieson, 78, of Vancouver, WA, passed away Feb. 7, 2020, after a courageous and extensive battle with melanoma cancer. He was born in Seattle, WA to C. Ivan and Beth Mae (Owens) Jamieson. John grew up in Bellingham and Mount Vernon, WA areas, graduating from Mount Vernon High School in 1959.He proceeded to the University of Oregon for a BA degree and later a MPA degree at the University of Washington in 1974.John spent a total of 23 years combined service on active duty and in the reserves as a Field Artillery officer serving overseas in Viet Nam, Korea, and Germany reaching retirement as a Lieutenant Colonel.As a civilian, he worked in a variety of business management positions in the Puget Sound area and Clark County. John enjoyed reading, listening to classical music, and watching University of Oregon sports games donned with UO baseball cap and sweatshirt.John married Sharon A. Zeiner in 1973, who survives him. He is the father of Mark A. Jamieson (Sue) of Lake Forest, WA; Catherine E. Nielson (Steve) of Kirkland, WA; Sarah A. Jamieson of Bothell, WA and Michael S. Jamieson (Alicia) of Vancouver, WA; and grandfather to three grandchildren.At his request, there will be no funeral or memorial service. John will be interned at the Willamette National Cemetery in Portland, OR.A special thank you to the PeaceHealth Hospice staff and especially the Ray Hickey Hospice House for a peaceful end to his life’s journey.Please sign his guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits Published in The Columbian on Feb. 16, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites University of Washington Return to Today's Obituaries for The Columbian Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close