Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Arleigh "Jack" Low. View Sign Service Information Evergreen Memorial Gardens Funeral Chapel 1101 NE 112th Avenue Vancouver , WA 98684 (360)-892-6060 Send Flowers Obituary



JOHN ”JACK” ARLEIGH LOW

June 28, 1935 ˜ October 18, 2019



John ”Jack” Arleigh Low was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota to John E. Low and Clarice Olson Low on June 28, 1935. Jack passed away at his home in Vancouver, Washington on October 18, 2019.

During his childhood his family moved to Montana, where Jack was a cheerleader at and graduated from, Sidney High School.

Jack served in London, England with the U.S. Air Force.

The University of Montana Grizzles were dear to him, as UM was his alma mater.

He was a Certified Public Accountant for many years.

Jack enjoyed lakes, rivers and oceans .. anything water. Many of his days and nights were spent at the cabin overlooking Lindburgh Lake, in Flathead National Forest. Recently he enjoyed the place in Lincoln City, listening to the roar of the waves crashing on the shore. He never tired of that. His daughters and granddaughters can also attest to the fact that he was a keen Cribbage player.

Jack is survived by daughters, Michelle Bailey of Austin, Texas, Sarah Low of Edmonds, Washington and Susan Indridason of Fargo, North Dakota; four granddaughters, Hanna, Lilly, Kylie and Sylvia; his wife of seven months, Martha and her children, Laurie Leslie, John Campbell, Chris Campbell and their families.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, Robert and Richard “Dickie”.

At 11:00 a.m., Saturday, November 16, 2019 there will be a graveside service as he is laid to rest near his late wife, Doris in the St. Joseph’s Catholic Church Cemetery in Frances (near Raymond), Washington.

Donations in Jack’s memory may be made to the s Project, PO Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517 is

Arrangements by Evergreen Memorial Gardens.

Please sign his guest book @

John ”Jack” Arleigh Low was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota to John E. Low and Clarice Olson Low on June 28, 1935. Jack passed away at his home in Vancouver, Washington on October 18, 2019.During his childhood his family moved to Montana, where Jack was a cheerleader at and graduated from, Sidney High School.Jack served in London, England with the U.S. Air Force.The University of Montana Grizzles were dear to him, as UM was his alma mater.He was a Certified Public Accountant for many years.Jack enjoyed lakes, rivers and oceans .. anything water. Many of his days and nights were spent at the cabin overlooking Lindburgh Lake, in Flathead National Forest. Recently he enjoyed the place in Lincoln City, listening to the roar of the waves crashing on the shore. He never tired of that. His daughters and granddaughters can also attest to the fact that he was a keen Cribbage player.Jack is survived by daughters, Michelle Bailey of Austin, Texas, Sarah Low of Edmonds, Washington and Susan Indridason of Fargo, North Dakota; four granddaughters, Hanna, Lilly, Kylie and Sylvia; his wife of seven months, Martha and her children, Laurie Leslie, John Campbell, Chris Campbell and their families.He was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, Robert and Richard “Dickie”.At 11:00 a.m., Saturday, November 16, 2019 there will be a graveside service as he is laid to rest near his late wife, Doris in the St. Joseph’s Catholic Church Cemetery in Frances (near Raymond), Washington.Donations in Jack’s memory may be made to the s Project, PO Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517 is woundedwarriorproject.org Arrangements by Evergreen Memorial Gardens.Please sign his guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits Published in The Columbian on Nov. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Columbian Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.