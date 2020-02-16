JOHN ANDREW LARSON
December 31, 1960 ˜ December 4, 2019
John Andrew Larson passed away on Dec. 4, 2019, in Battle Ground, WA, where he was receiving hospice care. He was born on Dec. 31, 1960, in Madison, WI, to Helen Virginia and Kermit G. Larson.
John graduated from the University of Wisconsin (Madison) with a degree in fine arts.
In his youth, John did two summer-long bike tours across Europe. He enjoyed libraries, baseball and difficult crossword puzzles.
John is survived by his sister, Carolyn (Portland); brothers, Kenneth (Vancouver) and Robert (Ravenna, OH); a niece and four nephews.
Please sign his guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits
Published in The Columbian on Feb. 16, 2020