Obituary Guest Book View Sign



JOHN A. BECK

August 29, 1922 ˜ February 16, 2019



John Andrew Beck was born in Lueders, TX. As a toddler, his family moved to the Vancouver, WA area, where he passed away in his 97th year with his active mind and firm handshake still intact.

“JB”, as he was known to most, went to Benson Boys Polytech. After serving in the Army in

In his varied career, he worked as a FDA inspector, pharmaceutical rep, residential developer/builder, city plans examiner and was a regular family croquet champion.

JB was an avid reader and close follower of current events. He enjoyed target shooting, playing cards, dancing and taking road trips.

JB was married to his bride, Helen Wright, for 57 years, until her death in 2004. He loved his family and was so appreciative that everyone got along well. He was most proud of his “boys”, as he called his sons.

JB is survived by those sons, Alan (Anita) and Eric (Daphne); grandchildren, Kyle, Connor, Sydney and Carly; great-granddaughters, Elin and Quinn; niece, Linda; and dear companion of 14 years, Virginia.

JB was a man of integrity and humor, and will be missed greatly by all of us.

In remembrance of JB, please contribute to your favorite local charity, stand up tall and be kind.

Please sign his guest book @

John Andrew Beck was born in Lueders, TX. As a toddler, his family moved to the Vancouver, WA area, where he passed away in his 97th year with his active mind and firm handshake still intact.“JB”, as he was known to most, went to Benson Boys Polytech. After serving in the Army in WWII , he attended Reed College and graduated with a degree in Physics.In his varied career, he worked as a FDA inspector, pharmaceutical rep, residential developer/builder, city plans examiner and was a regular family croquet champion.JB was an avid reader and close follower of current events. He enjoyed target shooting, playing cards, dancing and taking road trips.JB was married to his bride, Helen Wright, for 57 years, until her death in 2004. He loved his family and was so appreciative that everyone got along well. He was most proud of his “boys”, as he called his sons.JB is survived by those sons, Alan (Anita) and Eric (Daphne); grandchildren, Kyle, Connor, Sydney and Carly; great-granddaughters, Elin and Quinn; niece, Linda; and dear companion of 14 years, Virginia.JB was a man of integrity and humor, and will be missed greatly by all of us.In remembrance of JB, please contribute to your favorite local charity, stand up tall and be kind.Please sign his guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits Published in The Columbian on Apr. 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to today's Obituaries for The Columbian Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close