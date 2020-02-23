JOHN ALEXANDER MCRAE
December 7, 1987 ˜ February 10, 2020
John Alexander McRae, 32, passed away Mon., Feb. 10, 2020 in Vancouver, WA. He was born Dec. 7, 1987 to Lori (Baty) Lovelady and James McRae in Portland, OR, one of three children. John graduated from Battle Ground High School and Clark College and was attending the University of Washington where he was working on getting his Bachelor’s degree.
John leaves behind his mother, Lori Lovelady; stepfather, Mark Lovelady; sisters, Maggie McRae and Lilly Lovelady; and multiple aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by grandparents, Robert and Lorraine Baty and Lorayne and John Alexander McRae.
Services will be held at Evergreen Memorial Gardens on Sat., Feb. 29, 2020 at 12:30. Graveside services and refreshments to follow. A Celebration of Life will be held afterward at the Vancouver Elks, 11605 SE McGillivray Blvd., Vancouver, WA at 2:30.
Published in The Columbian on Feb. 23, 2020