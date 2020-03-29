Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



JOHN ADAM THOMAS, JR.

May 31, 1947 ˜ March 17, 2020



John Adam Thomas, Jr., 72, passed away in Portland, OR on March 17, 2020. He was born in Kissee Mills, MO to John Adam and Dora (Roberts) Thomas. He lost his father at a very young age, but he always had a keen sense of responsibility and maturity beyond his years, taking an active role helping his family in many ways.

After graduating from Fort Vancouver High School in 1965, John enlisted in the Air Force, and was stationed at Strategic Air Command in Omaha, NE. While in the Air Force, he discovered he had a knack for a brand new technology - computers - and continued to work in the computer industry for the rest of his career.

Retirement gave him more time to pursue his favorite passions: golfing and the Portland Trail Blazers. But John loved to help people - family, friends, casual acquaintances, total strangers - so retirement also gave him more opportunities for service in his community. He volunteered generously with the Vancouver Lions and AARP.

John took his position as head of the extended family to heart and will be sorely missed by all: his wife of 53 years, Dianne; daughters, Torrie Thomas and Betsey (DJ) Park; granddaughters, Madeleine and Nina; sisters, Beverly Brewer and Kathy (Terry) Mendenall; countless nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, and everyone else John made feel welcome into his extended family.

His memorial service will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Vancouver Lions Foundation, PO Box 441, Vancouver, WA 98666 in John’s name.

Please sign his guest book @

John Adam Thomas, Jr., 72, passed away in Portland, OR on March 17, 2020. He was born in Kissee Mills, MO to John Adam and Dora (Roberts) Thomas. He lost his father at a very young age, but he always had a keen sense of responsibility and maturity beyond his years, taking an active role helping his family in many ways.After graduating from Fort Vancouver High School in 1965, John enlisted in the Air Force, and was stationed at Strategic Air Command in Omaha, NE. While in the Air Force, he discovered he had a knack for a brand new technology - computers - and continued to work in the computer industry for the rest of his career.Retirement gave him more time to pursue his favorite passions: golfing and the Portland Trail Blazers. But John loved to help people - family, friends, casual acquaintances, total strangers - so retirement also gave him more opportunities for service in his community. He volunteered generously with the Vancouver Lions and AARP.John took his position as head of the extended family to heart and will be sorely missed by all: his wife of 53 years, Dianne; daughters, Torrie Thomas and Betsey (DJ) Park; granddaughters, Madeleine and Nina; sisters, Beverly Brewer and Kathy (Terry) Mendenall; countless nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, and everyone else John made feel welcome into his extended family.His memorial service will be announced at a later date.In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Vancouver Lions Foundation, PO Box 441, Vancouver, WA 98666 in John’s name.Please sign his guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits Published in The Columbian on Mar. 29, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Air Force Return to Today's Obituaries for The Columbian Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close