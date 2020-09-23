IN MEMORY OF
JOE LEWIS RICHARDSON July 31, 1931 ˜ August 10, 2020
Joe L. Richardson, 89, of Ajo, AZ, went to heaven on Aug. 10, 2020, surrounded by family. Joe was born July 31, 1931, in Vancouver, WA, where he married Darlene Jane Forrest on June 2, 1950. They were married 70 years.
Joe and Darlene moved to Ajo where they owned and operated their family tavern, Pugsy’s Place, for several years.
He is loved and will be missed by his wife, Darlene and his children, Brenda and Mike Huffman, Joelene Saunders and Keith Richardson. Joe is also survived by brother, Pete Richardson; as well as a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents and sons, Robert and Michael Richardson.
No services are planned.
Please share a memory @ www.columbian.com/obits