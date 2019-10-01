Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joanne May Hamberg. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



JOANNE MAY COLLINGWOOD HAMBERG

July 31, 1934 ˜ September 27, 2019



Our loving mother, sister, aunt and grandmother passed through the veil to meet her Heavenly Father and family on Sept. 27, 2019, at the age of 85 due to complications from Alzheimer's.

Joanne was born July 31, 1934 in Walla Walla, WA, the oldest of five children born to Miles Collingwood and Margaret Carey. She was raised in the wheat fields of Waitsburg, WA, where she loved the outdoors and her horse. She was a member of the International Order of Rainbow for Girls and the Eastern Star. She played the trumpet in the school band and later attended Washington State University. She was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Later Day Saints and a member of the Loyal Order of the Moose.

Always one to put others before herself, Joanne’s example of compassion, care and love without boundaries or prejudice lives on today through her family and those whose lives she touched.

Mom’s greatest loves were her devotion of God, family and country. There were many times at the playing of our national anthem that you could see tears falling from her eyes. Joanne was the greatest supporter of all of her children and grandchildren's activities.

Joanne is survived by her sisters, Marilyn Robert and Betty Hoffer; brother, Gerald Collingwood; her children, Chad (Teresa) Hamberg, Jim (Stephanie) Hamberg, Tim (Kristi) Hamberg, Joni Crothers and Toni (Shon) Rogers; 18 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Niles Hamberg; son, Brad Hamberg; and her brother, Richard Collingwood.

A funeral service to celebrate her life will be held at the Northwood Park Cemetery, located at 16407 NE 15th Ave., Ridgefield, WA at 12:00 p.m., Sat., Oct. 5, 2019.

Please sign her guest book @

Our loving mother, sister, aunt and grandmother passed through the veil to meet her Heavenly Father and family on Sept. 27, 2019, at the age of 85 due to complications from Alzheimer's.Joanne was born July 31, 1934 in Walla Walla, WA, the oldest of five children born to Miles Collingwood and Margaret Carey. She was raised in the wheat fields of Waitsburg, WA, where she loved the outdoors and her horse. She was a member of the International Order of Rainbow for Girls and the Eastern Star. She played the trumpet in the school band and later attended Washington State University. She was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Later Day Saints and a member of the Loyal Order of the Moose.Always one to put others before herself, Joanne’s example of compassion, care and love without boundaries or prejudice lives on today through her family and those whose lives she touched.Mom’s greatest loves were her devotion of God, family and country. There were many times at the playing of our national anthem that you could see tears falling from her eyes. Joanne was the greatest supporter of all of her children and grandchildren's activities.Joanne is survived by her sisters, Marilyn Robert and Betty Hoffer; brother, Gerald Collingwood; her children, Chad (Teresa) Hamberg, Jim (Stephanie) Hamberg, Tim (Kristi) Hamberg, Joni Crothers and Toni (Shon) Rogers; 18 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Niles Hamberg; son, Brad Hamberg; and her brother, Richard Collingwood.A funeral service to celebrate her life will be held at the Northwood Park Cemetery, located at 16407 NE 15th Ave., Ridgefield, WA at 12:00 p.m., Sat., Oct. 5, 2019.Please sign her guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits Published in The Columbian on Oct. 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Columbian Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close