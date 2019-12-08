Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joann & Milton Johnson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



JOANN RUBY JOHNSON

June 7, 1923 ˜ July 17, 2019



Long-time Vancouver resident Joann Johnson, 96, died July 17 at home with family present. She was born in Portland, OR, to Joseph and Anna Carlson, and graduated from Grant High School. She attended business school and worked for what became the Army Corps of Engineers. Later she enlisted in the WAVES during WWII and was stationed in Washington, DC.

In 1946, Joann married Milton Johnson. They lived in California while Milton served in the Air Force Dental Group. They were expecting their third child when Joann contracted polio and was told she would never again walk without braces. With her characteristic determination, she proved the doctors wrong.

Upon completion of Milton’s service, the family moved to Vancouver. Joann was an active volunteer with the PTA, Campfire Girls, Boy Scouts, and Columbia Presbyterian Church, where she and Milton were founding members. She was also a member of Eastern Star, a local garden club, and Multnomah Athletic Club.

Joann enrolled in classes at Clark College during their early years in Vancouver, and went on to obtain her bachelor and master’s degrees from Portland State University when she was in her sixties. She advocated for education, actively participating in alumni programs and mentoring students at local schools and colleges. She also established a scholarship for older women students at PSU.

Joann always encouraged her children to explore music, art, dance, sports, and other opportunities for growth. Joann and Milton’s commitment to their marriage, family, and friends created a legacy for their children to pass to the next generation.



DR. MILTON HOWARD JOHNSON

February 25, 1923 ˜ November 11, 2019



Long-time Vancouver resident Milton Johnson, 96, died Nov. 11 at home with family present. He was born in Great Falls, MT, to Arthur and Irene Johnson and moved to Portland, OR, as a young child. After graduating from Grant High School, Milton enrolled at Oregon State University and enlisted in the Army Specialized Training Program with the goal of becoming a dentist. After graduating from OSU, he attended University of Oregon Dental School in Portland (now OHSU), completing his dental degree in 1946. He was asked to join the teaching staff at OHSU and taught part-time for 25 years while also managing his own private dental practice.

From 1951 to 1953, Milton served his country as a captain in the Air Force Dental Group in California. Afterward, Milton and Joann returned to Portland and began to search for a community where Milton could work and they could raise their family. In 1954, they chose to settle in Vancouver.

Dedicated to his profession, Milton was active in the dental community on both local and state levels, frequently serving on executive councils and advisory boards. He helped promote the dental assisting and dental hygiene programs at Clark College and later established a scholarship for dental students at OHSU.

After Milton retired from his dental practice in 1991, he continued with volunteer and advisory positions in dentistry as well as other community organizations. Milton was an active member of Columbia Presbyterian Church, the Masonic Order and Shriners, Multnomah Athletic Club, and a charter member of the downtown Vancouver Kiwanis Club.

In his retirement, Milton also pursued more personal interests, traveling the world with Joann, becoming a master gardener, and expanding his interest in photography. His gentle humor and sense of fun was evident in the family games played with his wife, children, and grandchildren. Milton was a man of quiet integrity who was inspired by the example of his own childhood dentist to serve others, and spent his life achieving that goal.

Milton was preceded in death by Joann, his wife of 73 years; brother, Warren Johnson; nephew, Gary Johnson; granddaughter, Carolyn Talbott; and son-in-law Dan Lynch.

Joann and Milton are survived by their children, Karen Lynch, Nancy (Tom) Talbott, Bruce (Gail) Johnson, and Linda (Tim) Campbell; grandchildren, Christina (Bryan) Talbott-Clark, Jonathan (Heidi) Talbott, and Katie Campbell; and three great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held on Monday, Dec. 16 at 2 p.m. at Columbia Presbyterian Church, Vancouver, WA.

